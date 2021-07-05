Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 8:14PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 813 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking a

strong thunderstorm near Dubois, moving southeast at 25 MPH.

Dime size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 MPH will be possible with

this storm. Trained weather spotters and surface weather stations

have reported pea size hail and winds to 55 MPH so far with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois and Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.