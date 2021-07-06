Heat Advisory issued July 6 at 2:05PM MDT until July 8 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Hot conditions with highs in the upper 90s to near 100.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible
reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know
the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear
lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce
risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Comments