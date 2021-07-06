Red Flag Warning issued July 6 at 1:23PM MDT until July 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF.

* WINDS…For Wednesday…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. For Thursday…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…For Wednesday…14 to 18 percent. For

Thursday…9 to 16 percent.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity will create hazardous

fire weather conditions.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.