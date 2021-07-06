Red Flag Warning issued July 6 at 1:23PM MDT until July 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…12 to 19 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms especially closer to the
Montana border with gusts over 40 mph possible. Very little
precipitation is expected.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous
fire weather conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
Comments