Red Flag Warning issued July 6 at 1:23PM MDT until July 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…12 to 19 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms especially closer to the

Montana border with gusts over 40 mph possible. Very little

precipitation is expected.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous

fire weather conditions.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.