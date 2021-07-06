Red Flag Warning issued July 6 at 1:23PM MDT until July 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT
FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS
AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River
Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…For Wednesday and Thursday…West 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…For Wednesday…13 to 20 percent.
For Thursday…10 to 20 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms especially closer to
the Montana border with gusts over 40 mph possible. Very little
precipitation is expected.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity will create hazardous
fire weather conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
