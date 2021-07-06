Red Flag Warning issued July 6 at 1:23PM MDT until July 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT

FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS

AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River

Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…For Wednesday and Thursday…West 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…For Wednesday…13 to 20 percent.

For Thursday…10 to 20 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms especially closer to

the Montana border with gusts over 40 mph possible. Very little

precipitation is expected.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity will create hazardous

fire weather conditions.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.