Red Flag Warning issued July 7 at 1:18PM MDT until July 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…11 to 19 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms especially closer to the
Montana border with gusts over 40 mph possible. A brief burst of
rain is possible as well.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous
fire weather conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.