Red Flag Warning issued July 7 at 1:18PM MDT until July 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has cancelled the Fire

Weather Watch.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity will create hazardous

fire weather conditions.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.