Red Flag Warning issued July 7 at 1:18PM MDT until July 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River
Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…For Today and Wednesday…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…For Today….10 to 20 percent. For
Thursday…7 to 17 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms especially closer to
the Montana border with gusts over 40 mph possible. Very
little precipitation is expected.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity will create hazardous
fire weather conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.