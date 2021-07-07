Red Flag Warning issued July 7 at 1:18PM MDT until July 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River

Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…For Today and Wednesday…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…For Today….10 to 20 percent. For

Thursday…7 to 17 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms especially closer to

the Montana border with gusts over 40 mph possible. Very

little precipitation is expected.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity will create hazardous

fire weather conditions.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.