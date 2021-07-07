Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued July 7 at 1:32PM MDT until July 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM Thursday to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY…Fire Weather Zones 283 and 288.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In West Central WY…Sublette.

* WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 90s in the lower elevations, and 75 to
85 in the mountains.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

