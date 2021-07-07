Red Flag Warning issued July 7 at 1:32PM MDT until July 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM Thursday to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty

Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Park.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs 80 to 90 in the lower elevations, and 70 to

80 in the mountains.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.