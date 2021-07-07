Red Flag Warning issued July 7 at 1:32PM MDT until July 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM Thursday to 9 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Park.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs 80 to 90 in the lower elevations, and 70 to
80 in the mountains.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
