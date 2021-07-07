Red Flag Warning issued July 7 at 3:27AM MDT until July 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity will create hazardous
fire weather conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red
Flag Warnings.