Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 4:36PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms with strong

outflow winds along a line extending from 8 miles west of Dubois to

Mud Lake to 8 miles north of Southeast Inl. Movement was southeast

at 45 MPH.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Terreton, Menan, Roberts, Lewisville, Mud Lake, Hamer,

Monteview, Small, Sage Junction, Kettle Butte, Osgood and southern

Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.