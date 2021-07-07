Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 4:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar and surface weather stations were

tracking strong thunderstorm outflow winds along a line extending

from 16 miles southwest of Atomic City to near Pingree to near Fort

Hall Bannock Creek Lodge. Movement was northeast at 40 MPH.

Wind gusts of 45 to 55 MPH will be possible with this outflow. This

band of outflow winds has a history of producing wind gusts as high

as 53 MPH as well as blowing dust reducing visibility to 4 miles.

Locations impacted include…

Western Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Goshen,

Chubbuck, Shelley, Aberdeen, Firth, Atomic City, Rose, Southeast Inl,

Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall

Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort

Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Central Inl and Taber.

Winds with this outflow may increase. Monitor for possible warnings.