Red Flag Warning issued July 8 at 1:43PM MDT until July 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 277 and 279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Gusts up to 50
mph on Friday.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 7 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 90s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.