Red Flag Warning issued July 8 at 2:59AM MDT until July 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River
Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity will create hazardous
fire weather conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.