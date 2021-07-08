Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:48 AM
Published 3:18 AM

Red Flag Warning issued July 8 at 3:18AM MDT until July 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Today: West to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40
mph. Friday: Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content