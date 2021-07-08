Red Flag Warning issued July 8 at 9:05AM MDT until July 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: Today: West to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40
mph. Friday: Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs around 90.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.