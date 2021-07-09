Red Flag Warning issued July 9 at 3:35AM MDT until July 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…and Strong Gusty
Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY…Fire Weather Zones 283 and 288.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In West Central WY…Sublette.
* WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.