Excessive Heat Warning issued July 11 at 3:02AM MDT until July 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 98
to 105 degrees.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…Continues until 9 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.