Red Flag Warning issued July 11 at 3:11AM MDT until July 11 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous
fire weather conditions.
* HAINES INDEX…6
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
