Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:06 PM

Red Flag Warning issued July 12 at 2:06PM MDT until July 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Strong Gusty Winds…and Dry
Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 414.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS:

* HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content