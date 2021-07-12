Red Flag Warning issued July 12 at 2:06PM MDT until July 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Strong Gusty Winds…and Dry
Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In West Central WY…Fire Weather Zone 414.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS:
* HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
