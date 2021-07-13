Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 1:05AM MDT until July 13 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF.
* WINDS…West 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity and Haines of 6 will
likely create hazardous fire weather conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains.
– A Haines index of 6 means a high potential for an existing fire
to become large or exhibit erratic fire behavior.
