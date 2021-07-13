Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 1:05AM MDT until July 13 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF.

* WINDS…West 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity and Haines of 6 will

likely create hazardous fire weather conditions.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains.

– A Haines index of 6 means a high potential for an existing fire

to become large or exhibit erratic fire behavior.