Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 1:05AM MDT until July 13 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* WINDS…West 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 25 to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity and Haines of 6 will
likely create hazardous fire weather conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– A Haines index of 6 means a high potential for an existing fire
to become large or exhibit erratic fire behavior.
