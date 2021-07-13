Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 1:05AM MDT until July 13 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. The Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.

* WINDS…West 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 25 to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity and Haines of 6 will

likely create hazardous fire weather conditions.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– A Haines index of 6 means a high potential for an existing fire

to become large or exhibit erratic fire behavior.