Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 1:50PM MDT until July 13 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou

Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity and Haines of 6 will

likely create hazardous fire weather conditions.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– A Haines index of 6 means a high potential for an existing fire

to become large or exhibit erratic fire behavior.