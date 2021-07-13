Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 1:50PM MDT until July 13 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou
Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds and low humidity and Haines of 6 will
likely create hazardous fire weather conditions.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– A Haines index of 6 means a high potential for an existing fire
to become large or exhibit erratic fire behavior.