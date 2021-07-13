Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 2:51AM MDT until July 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Strong Gusty Winds…and Dry

Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow winds will create

erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: There will be an increased chance for lightning

activity with thunderstorms.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.