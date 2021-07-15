Red Flag Warning issued July 15 at 1:09PM MDT until July 17 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for high haines index of 6, which is in effect until 7 AM

MDT Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF.

* TIMING…Through 7 AM Saturday.

* WINDS…West 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* LIGHTNING…Isolated storms this afternoon and evening.

Potential gusts up to 30 mph.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.