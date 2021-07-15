Red Flag Warning issued July 15 at 1:09PM MDT until July 17 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for high haines index of 6, which is in effect until 7 AM
MDT Saturday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF.
* TIMING…Through 7 AM Saturday.
* WINDS…West 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* LIGHTNING…Isolated storms this afternoon and evening.
Potential gusts up to 30 mph.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
