Red Flag Warning issued July 15 at 3:33PM MDT until July 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS: Increasing Thunderstorm Activity will create erratic

fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…283…285…288.

In North Central WY Fire Zones…281…282…287.

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.

In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park…Washakie.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Thunderstorms will develop over the area between 1

and 2 PM Friday, continuing into the evening. Lightning will be

frequent with this activity. These areas have been very dry for

the last several weeks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.