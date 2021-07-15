Red Flag Warning issued July 15 at 3:33PM MDT until July 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS: Increasing Thunderstorm Activity will create erratic
fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…283…285…288.
In North Central WY Fire Zones…281…282…287.
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park…Washakie.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Thunderstorms will develop over the area between 1
and 2 PM Friday, continuing into the evening. Lightning will be
frequent with this activity. These areas have been very dry for
the last several weeks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
