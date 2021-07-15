Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 2:02PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 202 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Big Sandy Recreational Area, or 16 miles north of

Farson, moving east at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern

Sublette County.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.