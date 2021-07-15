Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 5:14PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 512 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were reported along a line

extending from near Thayne to near Georgetown to near Preston.

Movement was southeast at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and locally heavy rain will be possible

with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Montpelier, Bear Lake, Franklin, Georgetown, Saint Charles,

Dingle, Paris, Dayton, Weston, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave,

Ovid, Border Summit, Mapleton, Diamond Creek Campground, Geneva,

Liberty and Freedom.

Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters

which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged

to seek safe harbor if possible.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If on or near BEAR LAKE, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught

on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.