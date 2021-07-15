Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 5:14PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 512 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were reported along a line
extending from near Thayne to near Georgetown to near Preston.
Movement was southeast at 25 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and locally heavy rain will be possible
with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Montpelier, Bear Lake, Franklin, Georgetown, Saint Charles,
Dingle, Paris, Dayton, Weston, Bloomington, Bern, Minnetonka Cave,
Ovid, Border Summit, Mapleton, Diamond Creek Campground, Geneva,
Liberty and Freedom.
Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters
which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged
to seek safe harbor if possible.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
If on or near BEAR LAKE, Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught
on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are likely.
