Red Flag Warning issued July 16 at 12:57PM MDT until July 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Increasing Thunderstorm Activity will create erratic

fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…283…285…288.

In North Central WY Fire Zones…281…282…287.

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.

In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park…Washakie.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Thunderstorms will develop over the area this

afternoon, quickly ending this evening through sunset. Lightning

will be frequent with this activity. These areas have been very

dry for the last several weeks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.