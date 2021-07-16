Red Flag Warning issued July 16 at 12:57PM MDT until July 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Increasing Thunderstorm Activity will create erratic
fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…283…285…288.
In North Central WY Fire Zones…281…282…287.
In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park…Washakie.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Thunderstorms will develop over the area this
afternoon, quickly ending this evening through sunset. Lightning
will be frequent with this activity. These areas have been very
dry for the last several weeks.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.