Red Flag Warning issued July 16 at 2:01PM MDT until July 17 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF.

* TIMING…Through 7 AM Saturday.

* WINDS…Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* LIGHTNING…Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

across Zone 475, especially between 2 PM and 8 PM. Potential

wind gusts over 40 MPH.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or

more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind

gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake

Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without

specific rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.