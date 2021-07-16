Skip to Content
today at 8:32 PM
Published 2:01 PM

Red Flag Warning issued July 16 at 2:01PM MDT until July 17 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF.

* TIMING…Through 7 AM Saturday.

* WINDS…Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* LIGHTNING…Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening
across Zone 475, especially between 2 PM and 8 PM. Potential
wind gusts over 40 MPH.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or
more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind
gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake
Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

National Weather Service

