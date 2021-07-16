Red Flag Warning issued July 16 at 2:01PM MDT until July 17 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF and Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF.
* TIMING…Through 7 AM Saturday.
* WINDS…Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* LIGHTNING…Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening
across Zone 475, especially between 2 PM and 8 PM. Potential
wind gusts over 40 MPH.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or
more of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind
gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake
Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.