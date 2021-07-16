Red Flag Warning issued July 16 at 2:37AM MDT until July 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Increasing Thunderstorm Activity will create erratic

fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…283…285…288.

In North Central WY Fire Zones…281…282…287.

In Northwest WY Fire Zone….415.

In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park…Washakie.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Thunderstorms will develop over the area between

after 12 pm, continuing into the evening. Lightning will be

frequent with this activity. These areas have been very dry for

the last several weeks.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.