Red Flag Warning issued July 16 at 4:08AM MDT until July 17 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 covering the Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth National Forest, and Fire Weather Zone
475 covering the East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon National
Forest.
* TIMING…Through 7 AM Saturday.
* WINDS…West 5 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent at lower elevations and
as low as 20 percent at upper slopes and peaks.
* LIGHTNING…Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening
across Zone 475, especially between 2 PM and 8 PM. Potential
wind gusts over 40 MPH.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind
gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the
Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather
Service and area fire management agencies.