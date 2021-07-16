Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 4:36PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lava Hot Springs, moving north at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph, small hail and locally heavy rain will be

possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Lava Hot Springs, Chesterfield Reservoir, Chesterfield and Bancroft.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.