Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 4:36PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 434 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Lava Hot Springs, moving north at 10 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph, small hail and locally heavy rain will be
possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Lava Hot Springs, Chesterfield Reservoir, Chesterfield and Bancroft.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
