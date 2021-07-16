Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 4:40PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 439 PM MDT, strong outflow winds from a collapsed thunderstorm

was reported near American Falls, moving north at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen,

Springfield, Pingree, Pocatello Airport and Sterling.

Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters

which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged

to seek safe harbor if possible.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.