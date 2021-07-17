Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 17 at 3:42PM MDT until July 17 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 341 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern

American Falls Reservoir, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Western Pocatello, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge,

Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree,

Pocatello Airport and Sterling.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.