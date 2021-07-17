Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 17 at 4:03PM MDT until July 17 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 402 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Springfield, or
9 miles northeast of American Falls Reservoir, moving north at 15
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Western Pocatello, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir,
Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge,
Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree,
Pocatello Airport and Sterling.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.