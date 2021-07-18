Red Flag Warning issued July 18 at 10:40PM MDT until July 20 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
…RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HIGH
HAINES FOR WESTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST…EASTERN PAYETTE
NATIONAL FOREST…NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST AND SOUTHERN
BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST…WHICH ARE
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 401… 402…403 AND 421…
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 3 AM Monday to 11 PM MDT
Tuesday.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorms will develop early
Monday morning and increase in coverage late Monday night into
Tuesday.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 35 to 50 mph possible.
* HAINES…High Haines of 6 will expire at 11 pm MDT tonight.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.