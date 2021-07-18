Red Flag Warning issued July 18 at 2:16PM MDT until July 18 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 11 PM MDT

TUESDAY FOR…LIGHTNING FOR WESTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL

FOREST…EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST…NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL

FOREST AND SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH

NATIONAL FOREST…WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 401… 402…403

AND 421…

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 3 AM Monday to 11 PM MDT

Tuesday.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorms will develop early Monday

morning and increase in coverage late Monday night into Tuesday.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 35 to 50 mph possible.

* HAINES…High Haines of 6 through this evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.