Red Flag Warning issued July 18 at 2:23PM MDT until July 18 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
CCA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 11 PM MDT
TUESDAY FOR…LIGHTNING FOR WESTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL
FOREST…EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST…NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL
FOREST AND SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH
NATIONAL FOREST…WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 401… 402…403
AND 421…
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 3 AM Monday to 11 PM MDT
Tuesday.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorms will develop early Monday
morning and increase in coverage late Monday night into Tuesday.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 35 to 50 mph possible.
* HAINES…High Haines of 6 through this evening.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.