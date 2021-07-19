Red Flag Warning issued July 19 at 1:28PM MDT until July 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Increasing thunderstorm activity and above normal
temperatures will create erratic fire behavior and new fire
starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286…415.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Thunderstorms are expected through around sunset
Monday before diminishing. The best chance for storms Monday will
be from 4 PM to 8 PM MDT. The thunderstorms will be more
widespread Tuesday afternoon and evening. Any lightning activity
could lead to new fire starts. Fuels are very dry and little rain
has fallen over the past few weeks at many locations.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs Monday 85 to around 90, with 70s to lower
80s in the mountains. Slightly cooler Tuesday with highs in the
80s, with 65 to 80 in the mountains.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.