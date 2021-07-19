Red Flag Warning issued July 19 at 1:28PM MDT until July 20 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Increasing thunderstorm activity and above normal

temperatures will create erratic fire behavior and new fire

starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….288.

In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286…415.

In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.

In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Thunderstorms are expected through around sunset

Monday before diminishing. The best chance for storms Monday will

be from 4 PM to 8 PM MDT. The thunderstorms will be more

widespread Tuesday afternoon and evening. Any lightning activity

could lead to new fire starts. Fuels are very dry and little rain

has fallen over the past few weeks at many locations.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs Monday 85 to around 90, with 70s to lower

80s in the mountains. Slightly cooler Tuesday with highs in the

80s, with 65 to 80 in the mountains.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.