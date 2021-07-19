Red Flag Warning issued July 19 at 1:53AM MDT until July 20 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

today to 11 PM MDT Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and

Snake River Range/Targhee NF.

* IMPACTS…Lightning and or strong outflow winds could create

critical fire conditions.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Today, a mix of wet and dry scattered

thunderstorms with some rainfall over one tenth of an inch

possible. Isolated thunderstorms are expected overnight and

Tuesday morning, before becoming scattered in the afternoon with

increasing potential of heavier rainfall tomorrow.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Winds over 35 mph.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.