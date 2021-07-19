Red Flag Warning issued July 19 at 1:53AM MDT until July 20 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
today to 11 PM MDT Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial Mountains and
Snake River Range/Targhee NF.
* IMPACTS…Lightning and or strong outflow winds could create
critical fire conditions.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Today, a mix of wet and dry scattered
thunderstorms with some rainfall over one tenth of an inch
possible. Isolated thunderstorms are expected overnight and
Tuesday morning, before becoming scattered in the afternoon with
increasing potential of heavier rainfall tomorrow.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Winds over 35 mph.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
