Red Flag Warning issued July 19 at 1:53AM MDT until July 20 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for isolated to scattered thunderstorms, which is in
effect from noon today to 11 PM MDT Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth
Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire
Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and
Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.
* IMPACTS…Lightning and or strong outflow winds could create
critical fire conditions.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Today, a mix of wet and dry isolated
thunderstorms with some rainfall over one tenth of an inch
possible. Isolated thunderstorms are expected overnight and
Tuesday morning, before becoming scattered in the afternoon with
increasing potential of heavier rainfall tomorrow.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Winds over 35 mph.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
