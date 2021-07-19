Red Flag Warning issued July 19 at 2:21PM MDT until July 20 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

Alerts

* THUNDERSTORMS…Abundant lightning is expected later this

afternoon and evening with thunderstorms across the area. The

best chance for lightning will be long the Nevada border into

the NF zones. More thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon.

Along with lightning, gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall is

possible with the storms.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 35 to 50 mph possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.