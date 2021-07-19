Red Flag Warning issued July 19 at 2:21PM MDT until July 20 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
* THUNDERSTORMS…Abundant lightning is expected later this
afternoon and evening with thunderstorms across the area. The
best chance for lightning will be long the Nevada border into
the NF zones. More thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon.
Along with lightning, gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall is
possible with the storms.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 35 to 50 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.