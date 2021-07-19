Red Flag Warning issued July 19 at 3:10AM MDT until July 19 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM MDT this

evening. the Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* IMPACTS: Increasing Thunderstorm Activity will create erratic

fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….288.

In Northwest WY Fire Zones…140…286…415.

In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.

In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Teton…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Any lightning activity could lead to new fire

starts. Conditions have been dry over the last few weeks, in

addition to ongoing drought conditions. ERC’s ranging in the

80th to 97th percentile occurring in these areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.