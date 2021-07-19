Red Flag Warning issued July 19 at 7:55AM MDT until July 20 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorms are possible through the
morning. Coverage will increase to scattered this afternoon.
More thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon. Lightning,
gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall will be possible with the
storms.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 35 to 50 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.