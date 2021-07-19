Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 4:42PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near

Cokeville, moving north at 20 mph.

Light rain and thunderstorm outflow winds to 45 mph are possible

with this storm as it moves north along the Wyoming border east of

Bear Lake through 545 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Border Summit, Geneva, Geneva Summit and Pegram.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If on or near Bear Lake, you may want to move to shore until this

storm passes. Do not be caught on or near the water during a

thunderstorm. Gusty winds and choppy waves are possible.