Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 7:32PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a weakening line of

thunderstorms extending from near Meadowville to Randolph,

moving north at 25 mph.

Light rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph are

possible with these storms as they work north through Bear Lake

through 815 PM MDT. If you are still on the lake, now would be a

good time to move to shore.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Paris, Bloomington, Ovid,

Fish Haven and Liberty.