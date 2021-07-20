Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 10:16AM MDT until July 20 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID
* THUNDERSTORMS…Abundant lightning is expected this afternoon
and evening with thunderstorms across the area. The best chance
for lightning will be long the Nevada border into the northern
Idaho forest zones. Along with lightning, gusty winds and brief
heavy rainfall is possible with the storms.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts of 35 to 50 mph possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.